Martinez is expected to operate as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind opener Brett Suter in Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Greg Kuffner of SI.com reports.

Martinez looks poised to fill the open spot in the rotation that was created when Graham Ashcraft was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Though he's previously made five starts this season, Martinez has been roughed up by opposing hitters to the tune of a .348/.378/.527 slash line across 25.2 innings. Martinez has been far more effective when working in relief (.141/.158/.239 opponent's slash line in 26.2 innings), so the Reds will keep him in the bullpen Tuesday with the hope of coaxing better results from him. The right-hander should be capable of offering plenty of length behind Suter, as he hasn't pitched since Friday, when he needed just 11 pitches to retire the side during an appearance against the Cubs.