Martinez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Giants after allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Martinez began the outing by throwing three scoreless innings and was staked to an early 5-0 lead, but he struggled mightily in the sixth frame. After giving up a Jung Hoo Lee RBI triple in the fourth inning, Martinez yielded a run on a wild pitch and was then knocked around for three more runs in the sixth before being lifted for Taylor Rogers. The 34-year-old right-hander has a 6.06 ERA through 16.1 innings thus far, but Martinez does hold a more encouraging 1.22 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB over his first three starts.