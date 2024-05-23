Martinez (1-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds were downed 7-3 by the Padres, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Making his fifth start of the season, Martinez served up a leadoff homer to Luis Arraez that proved to be a bad omen for the rest of the game as he lasted only 66 pitches (40 strikes) before getting the hook. The right-hander has been volatile in a swingman role for Cincy, posting a 4.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB through 43 innings, but with Nick Lodolo (groin) set to rejoin the rotation Monday, Martinez should be headed back to the bullpen.