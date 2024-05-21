Martinez is listed as the Reds' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Padres in Cincinnati.

After Nick Lodolo (groin) went on the injured list, Martinez stepped into the vacant rotation spot last week in Los Angeles. He was deployed in bulk relief behind opener Brent Suter in last Thursday's 7-2 win, tossing five shutout innings while allowing one hit and no walks. Barring a late change of plans from manager David Bell, Martinez looks poised to operate as a traditional starter Wednesday, and he should have a higher innings ceiling as a result.