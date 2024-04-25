Martinez (0-1) took the loss against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing five runs on 11 hits over six innings. He struck out three.

Four of the runs against Martinez came in the third inning, including two on a Bryce Harper home run. After starting the season in the Reds' rotation, Martinez found more success when shifted back to the bullpen, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings in a pair of long-relief appearances. Still, he'll likely make one more start, currently scheduled for Tuesday in San Diego against his former team, with Frankie Montas (forearm) on the IL. The 33-year-old Martinez now sports a 5.48 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB across 23 innings this year.