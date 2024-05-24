Martini went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Martini has started the last two games in right field, replacing Jake Fraley (hand). Prior to Thursday, Martini was stuck in an 0-for-15 drought at the major-league level, though the slump spanned a demotion to Triple-A Louisville. He snapped it with a second-inning single before tying this contest with a two-run blast in the sixth. For the season, Martini is slashing .184/.204/.356 with four homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and no stolen bases across 93 plate appearances. When the Reds are closer to full health, Martini will likely compete for playing time with Mike Ford, who is batting .161 on the year.