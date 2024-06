Martini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The lefty-hitting Martini was out of the lineup for Saturday's 7-5 loss while the Cubs brought southpaw Justin Steele to the hill, but Martini's absence Sunday will come against a right-hander (Ben Brown). Martini looked to have moved back into a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter after recently starting in five straight games, but his spot in the Reds' regular lineup no longer looks to be a given.