The Reds recalled Martini from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old had a .529 OPS for the Reds before being optioned to Louisville on May 7, though he posted a .364/.563/.818 slash line in eight games during his time at Triple-A. Martini was seeing regular action at designated hitter against right-handed pitching prior to being demoted, but he'll now have to compete with Mike Ford for those at-bats.