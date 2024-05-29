Martini will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

He'll stick in the starting nine for the fourth game in a row after getting on base five times in 12 plate appearances in the last three contests. With center fielder TJ Friedl (thumb) returning from the injured list Wednesday, the Reds are notably keeping Martini in the lineup over Jacob Hurtubise, who had been handling an everyday role for most of the two-and-a-half-week period that Friedl was sidelined.