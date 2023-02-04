site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati
RotoWire Staff
Feb 4, 2023
3:55 pm ET
Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday.
Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
