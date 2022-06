Plummer struck out in all three of his at-bats Sunday in the Mets' 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

The rookie raised some eyebrows at the end of May when he slugged home runs on back-to-back days while driving in five runs, but his opportunities and production have been limited ever since. His start Sunday was only his sixth of June, and Plummer hasn't helped his case for earning more at-bats by going 0-for-20 with nine strikeouts so far this month.