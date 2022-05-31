Plummer went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's 13-5 win over the Nationals.

Making his second career start in the majors, Plummer homered for the second straight game. He's also struck out three times in eight at-bats during those games, so he may not quite be the second coming of Darryl Strawberry, but the 25-year-old is taking full advantage of an opportunity in the Mets' outfield created by injuries to Brandon Nimmo (wrist) and Travis Jankowski (hand).