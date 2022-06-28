The Mets optioned Plummer to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
With Mark Canha, Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo typically composing the Mets' starting outfield in most games and Jeff McNeil also occasionally getting playing time in the corner outfield, Plummer cracked the lineup just once over the past nine games. The Mets still want to make the 25-year-old's development a priority, so his demotion to Syracuse will give him the chance to play on a regular basis. Veteran Ender Inciarte was called up from Triple-A to replace Plummer as the Mets' fourth outfielder.