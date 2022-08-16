The Mets designated Plummer for assignment Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Plummer made waves for the Mets in late May after slugging home runs in back-to-back games, but he went hitless in 20 at-bats over his subsequent nine contests before being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. The 26-year-old hadn't shown much improvement since his demotion, and he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster after producing a modest .687 OPS while striking out at a 29.3 percent clip across 246 plate appearances at Syracuse.