The Reds released Plummer on March 27.
Plummer joined Cincinnati for spring training on a minor-league pact in early February but never made a serious run at a spot on the big club's Opening Day roster. Cincinnati apparently didn't envision Plummer having a regular role at Triple-A Louisville, either, so he'll now look to find work in a new organization. The 26-year-old reached the big leagues for the first time in his career last season with the Mets, slashing .138/.194/.379 across 31 plate appearances.