Senzel's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Reports from earlier in the week suggested Senzel would be up Friday for the start of a weekend series at home against the Giants, and indeed the Reds' top prospect did get the call. He shouldn't have much competition for at-bats in center field with Scott Schebler hitting .127/.258/.228. The Reds will waste no time putting Senzel into an important role in the lineup, as he'll bat second in his debut Friday, sandwiched between Joey Votto and Jesse Winker.

