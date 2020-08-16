Senzel was pulled from Friday night's victory line and was visibly upset, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It's just something personal and internal with Nick and our team that we'll have more information on coming up," manager David Bell said.

The Reds and Pirates have been out of action this weekend after a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night. That player hasn't yet been named, nor have the Reds elaborated on Senzel's status. Eventually we'll understand whether those two issues are related.