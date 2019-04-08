Senzel (ankle) has ditched his walking boot and is expected to resume light running Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Rosecrans adds that it's possible Senzel could also take some swings Monday, but the important takeaway is that the Reds' top prospect is able to resume baseball activities in any capacity. If all goes well in his first few days out of boot, Senzel could be cleared to resume fielding drills by the weekend and play in simulated or minor-league rehab games soon after. Due to the time he missed in spring training, Senzel would likely need to play in games at Triple-A Louisville for at least a couple of weeks before the Reds would consider promoting him to the big leagues. Once he arrives in the majors, Senzel projects to take over as the team's everyday center fielder.