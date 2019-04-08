Reds' Nick Senzel: Sheds walking boot
Senzel (ankle) has ditched his walking boot and is expected to resume light running Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Rosecrans adds that it's possible Senzel could also take some swings Monday, but the important takeaway is that the Reds' top prospect is able to resume baseball activities in any capacity. If all goes well in his first few days out of boot, Senzel could be cleared to resume fielding drills by the weekend and play in simulated or minor-league rehab games soon after. Due to the time he missed in spring training, Senzel would likely need to play in games at Triple-A Louisville for at least a couple of weeks before the Reds would consider promoting him to the big leagues. Once he arrives in the majors, Senzel projects to take over as the team's everyday center fielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal