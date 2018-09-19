Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches save No. 28

Iglesias struck out three and walked one in a hitless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up the save against the Brewers.

Iglesias walked Curtis Granderson to start off the ninth inning but then got Christian Yelich, Domingo Santana and Hernan Perez to strike out swinging. Iglesias has now thrown four straight hitless innings and is 28-for-32 in save opportunities on the year. The 28-year-old sports a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 72:22 K:BB in 66.2 innings. Despite playing for a team that is in last place in its division, Iglesias is tied for fifth in the NL with his 28 saves.