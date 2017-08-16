Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up 21st save

Iglesias allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over 1.2 innings against the Cubs on Tuesday en route to his 21st save of the season.

He put the tying run at third base with one out in the ninth, but Iglesias got Jon Jay swinging and Alex Avila looking to end the threat. While the righty has allowed five runs in his last seven appearances, Iglesias hasn't blown a save since June 11, and that's his only blown save to this point in the season. Iglesias figures to be unavailable Wednesday after throwing 37 pitches in this outing.