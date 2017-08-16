Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up 21st save
Iglesias allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over 1.2 innings against the Cubs on Tuesday en route to his 21st save of the season.
He put the tying run at third base with one out in the ninth, but Iglesias got Jon Jay swinging and Alex Avila looking to end the threat. While the righty has allowed five runs in his last seven appearances, Iglesias hasn't blown a save since June 11, and that's his only blown save to this point in the season. Iglesias figures to be unavailable Wednesday after throwing 37 pitches in this outing.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches two-inning save Friday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 19th save of 2017 on Friday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Racks up 18th save Wednesday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pitches two-inning save Sunday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 16th save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Perfect in four-out save Saturday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...