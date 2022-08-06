Dugger (0-1) allowed five runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss versus the Brewers on Friday.

Dugger's first start of the year was less than impressive, as he threw only 39 of 73 pitches for strikes. He gave up all five runs in the first two innings, allowing a two-run home run to Rowdy Tellez and a three-run blast to Tyrone Taylor. Dugger has a 6.19 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 16 innings across four appearances (one start). With the Reds in full-on rebuild mode, the right-hander should have a chance to showcase himself as a starter over the next two months. Assuming he gets another turn in the rotation, it would likely be a road start versus the Mets next week.