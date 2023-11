Dugger signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the SSG Landers of the KBO on Thursday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Dugger pitched in the Rangers' organization throughout the 2023 campaign and managed a 4.31 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 146.1 innings. His experience in the major leagues has predominantly come as a reliever in recent years, so it's unclear how he'll be used by the Landers.