The Reds placed Dugger on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder pain.

Dugger joined the Cincinnati rotation on Friday and allowing five runs on four hits over four innings in a loss to Milwaukee, and he appears to have picked up the shoulder injury in the process. His move to the IL is unfortunate timing, as Dugger appeared primed to receive multiple turns through the rotation after Hunter Greene (shoulder) was placed on the IL on Friday and after the Reds moved Luis Castillo to the Mariners ahead of last week's trade deadline.