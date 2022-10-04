site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man
RotoWire Staff
Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday.
Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
