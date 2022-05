Dawson went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Brewers.

Dawson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday and made his season debut Thursday, though it didn't go according to plan. The 26-year-old outfield figures to remain on the Reds roster until Nick Senzel (undisclosed) and Tyler Naquin (undisclosed) are activated off the COVID-19 list.