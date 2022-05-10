The Reds returned Dawson to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Dawson's stay in Cincinnati will last just one day after he was added to the active roster as a replacement player when Mike Moustakas was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday. With Moustakas having since cleared all COVID-19 protocols and on track to rejoin the Reds on Tuesday, Dawson will head back to Louisville.
