The Astros selected Dawson's contract from their alternate site ahead of Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He'll serve as Houston's designated hitter and hit eighth in his MLB debut, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dawson is one of five farmhands receiving a call-up to the majors after Houston placed five players -- all hitters -- on the COVID-19 injured list. Until at least a couple of those players clear MLB's health and safety protocols, the lefty-hitting Dawson could be a strong-side platoon player for Houston. During his last minor-league season in 2019, Dawson slashed .207/.313/.385 with 17 home runs and 14 stolen bases across 498 plate appearances between Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Corpus Christi.