Moll (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Moll came into camp behind schedule after feeling some left shoulder soreness during his offseason throwing program. He's been cleared for game action, though, and the Reds believe he can ramp up in time for Opening Day. Assuming health, Moll should be one of the team's key left-handed relievers.