Gennett went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Pirates.

Gennett mustered the Reds only extra-base hits of the game, and is an incredible 16-for-32 with three home runs in his last eight games. The 28-year-old continues to lead the National League with a .322 batting average, and has 22 home runs and 84 RBI.