Reds' Scooter Gennett: Could return Saturday
Gennett (shoulder) might return to the starting lineup Saturday, MLB.com's Jeff Wallner reports. "Scooter feels good today," said Reds manager Jim Riggleman prior to Friday's game. "Talking to Steve Baumann, our trainer, he wanted to get [Gennett] a good workout on the field today and pass all the tests. We feel he'll be fully ready to go tomorrow."
Gennett once again appeared as a pinch-hitter Friday night, striking out to make him 0-for-4 in that role this week. For his part, though, he says his shoulder is improving. "Shoulder feels good," said Gennett. "No pain right now. They didn't want to throw me in there and see what happened. I feel good, and as long as everything goes good in the pregame work, I'll be out there [Saturday]."
More News
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...