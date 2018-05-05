Gennett (shoulder) might return to the starting lineup Saturday, MLB.com's Jeff Wallner reports. "Scooter feels good today," said Reds manager Jim Riggleman prior to Friday's game. "Talking to Steve Baumann, our trainer, he wanted to get [Gennett] a good workout on the field today and pass all the tests. We feel he'll be fully ready to go tomorrow."

Gennett once again appeared as a pinch-hitter Friday night, striking out to make him 0-for-4 in that role this week. For his part, though, he says his shoulder is improving. "Shoulder feels good," said Gennett. "No pain right now. They didn't want to throw me in there and see what happened. I feel good, and as long as everything goes good in the pregame work, I'll be out there [Saturday]."