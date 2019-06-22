Gennett (groin) has sat out two of his rehab games with High-A Daytona due to wet weather, with the Reds taking extra precautions to avoid re-injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

There's a possibility that Gennett's return to the big leagues could be delayed by a day or two. "I think the current [rehab] calendar ends Tuesday," Bell said. "We're still out on the road, we have an off-day Thursday. I think it would probably be extended at least a day or two, maybe longer. It just depends on where he is."