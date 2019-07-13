Gennett was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rockies with an illness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This is excellent news, as it initially seemed he may have been scratched with something related to the groin injury that kept him sidelined for almost the entire first half of the season, but an illness is much less concerning going forward. He is available off the bench. Derek Dietrich got the start at the keystone in his place.