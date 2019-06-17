Gennett (groin) hopes to rejoin the Reds by the end of next week, Zach Dean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

Gennett has been dealing with a groin strain since late March. He'll begin a rehab assignment with High-A Daytona on Monday and looks to be in line to spend 10 days to two weeks in the minors before heading to Cincinnati, assuming his timeline is accurate.