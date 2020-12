Heineman was traded from the Rangers to the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for infielder Jose Acosta.

Heineman was designated for assignment by Texas last week, but the team was able to get a return for the outfielder via trade. It's unclear whether the 28-year-old will land a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster after slashing .154/.185/.269 with one home run and seven RBI over 52 at-bats in 2020.