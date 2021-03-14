site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Picks up hamstring injury
Akiyama exited Saturday's spring game against the A's with a left hamstring injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear as the 32-year-old continues to be evaluated. Akiyama could still be sidelined the next couple days, even if it ends up being a minor issue.
