Akiyama won't be the Reds' top center fielder this season, as that job will go to Nick Senzel, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell seemed to suggest that Senzel would be the true everyday center fielder, meaning Akiyama won't even be part of a platoon in there. He could wind up stuck fighting for at-bats with fellow left-handed hitter Jesse Winker in left. That could be a tough battle for him, as anything close to a repeat of Winker's .255/.388/.544 line from last season should be more than enough to overcome his defensive deficiencies. Akiyama should still find himself with a decent number of at-bats across all three spots, but he may not get enough to matter for fantasy purposes unless someone gets hurt.