Gray didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

It was the second quality start of the season for Gray, but he exited the game in line for his fourth loss before the Reds tied things up in the bottom of the sixth. The right-hander will carry a 3.96 ERA and 47:18 K:BB through 36.1 innings into his next outing.