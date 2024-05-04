Gray (4-1) allowed three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the White Sox.

Gray allowed just one extra-base hit and retired the final eight batters he faced. He's been excellent since returning from a brief stint on the injured list to begin the year; Gray has given up just three earned runs through 30.1 innings while producing a 38:5 K:BB. He's turned in four straight quality starts after throwing five shutout frames in his 2024 debut. Gray's next start is lined up to be at home against the Mets.