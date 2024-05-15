Gray (5-2) earned the win Tuesday over the Angels, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

Gray was shaky for a second straight start, but he at least got ample run support this time around. The Cardinals took a 5-0 lead in the third inning, which Gray gave back by the end of the fifth. He ended up with the win after Alec Burleson's two-run home run put St. Louis ahead for good in the top of the seventh. Gray is now at a 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 53:8 K:BB over 41.1 innings across seven starts this season. The veteran right-hander is projected to face the Orioles in a tough home start in his next outing.