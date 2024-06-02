Gray (7-3) took the loss Saturday versus the Phillies, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 over five innings.

Gray reached double-digit strikeouts for the second time in 10 starts this year, but he received little run support after a shaky first inning. The right-hander has allowed at least four runs in three of his last five outings. For the season, he's at a 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB over 57 innings. Gray is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies.