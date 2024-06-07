Gray (7-4) allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Rockies on Thursday.

The four walks were a season high for Gray, and he also uncorked two wild pitches, one of which allowed a run to score in the fifth inning. Gray's control issues have manifested with five straight starts where he's allowed multiple walks, and he's failed to complete six innings in any of his last four outings. The right-hander is now at a 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 82:19 K:BB over through 61.2 innings over 11 starts this season. Gray is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.