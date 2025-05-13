Gray's next start will be pushed back after Tuesday's game in Philadelphia was postponed due to inclement weather, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday. Gray will presumably take ball in one of those contests.
