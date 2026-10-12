Gray said recently that he plans to continue his playing career in 2027, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

An impending free agent, Gray hinted often throughout the regular season that he wasn't sure whether he'd keep pitching beyond the 2026 campaign. However, after consulting with his family, the veteran right-hander determined it was an "easy decision" to continue his career. Gray -- who turns 37 in November -- certainly looked this season like he had plenty left in the tank, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB over 169 innings.