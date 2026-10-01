Gray was charged with the loss in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Yankees on Wednesday. He gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks over 4.2 innings.

Gray started off with three scoreless frames but surrendered a solo homer to Luis Garcia in the fourth and was pulled with two on and two out in the fifth at 70 pitches. One of the inherited runners came around to score, and New York erupted for six runs the following inning. It was the veteran right-hander's shortest outing since late May, as he had covered at least five frames in 20 consecutive starts. Though the early playoff exit leaves a sour taste, it was still one of the best regular seasons of Gray's career with a 2.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB over 169 innings.