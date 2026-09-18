Gray allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Gray put together a quality start, but he wasn't able to get the win since the Red Sox's offense didn't show up until the late innings. This was a third straight quality start for Gray, who has allowed six runs over 19.1 innings in September. He has pitched to a 2.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 146:45 K:BB through 163 innings over 28 starts this year. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.