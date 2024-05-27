Gray (7-2) got the win over the Cubs on Sunday, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and walking two. He struck out eight.

Gray was as sharp as ever, needing 74 pitches to cruise through five innings of work. The 34-year-old registered an impressive 14 whiffs on the night, and the sweeper was his put away pitch, accounting for eight of the 14 whiffs. Gray his now fourth in the majors with seven wins and has seven starts allowing two runs or less. Gray will carry a 2.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 67:12 K:BB into a tough road matchup against the Phillies this weekend.