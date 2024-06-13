Gray (8-4) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over seven innings.

After allowing the first two batters he faced in the outing to reach base, Gray retired the next 12 hitters to step up against him. The Pirates managed a fifth-inning run on a pair of hits, but that was the only tally they were able to push across the plate. Gray finished with his first quality start since May 3 -- a span of seven appearances -- and snapped a personal two-game losing streak. The right-hander allowed seven runs across 9.2 innings during that two-game stretch, but with Wednesday's excellent outing he improved his overall season ERA to 3.01.