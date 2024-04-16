Gray (2-0) earned the victory over Oakland on Monday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Gray needed just 72 pitches (50 of which were strikes) to get through six frames but wasn't allowed to go deeper since he's still getting fully ramped up. After opening the campaign on the injured list due to a hamstring injury, the veteran hurler has dominated in his first two starts, pitching 11 scoreless frames while racking up an 11:0 K:BB. Gray has won both of those outings, getting off to a promising beginning in his quest for his first double-digit win season since 2019.