Gray (groin) joined the Reds on their road trip this week and has made some progress in his recovery, though the Reds don't yet have a projected return date for him, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray is eligible to return from the IL as early as Saturday, though that doesn't seem too likely. "He's progressing," manager David Bell said. "Nothing has changed. We don't have a date for his first start back, but no news is good news. It's improved every day, which is great."