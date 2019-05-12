Gray will start Wednesday against the Cubs instead of Tuesday as previously scheduled, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The move has nothing to do with Gray as the team wants to keep Tanner Roark on a five-day pitching schedule since he's pitched better in his last two outings. Gray, on the other hand, has a 5.49 ERA and 1.47 WHIP while not completing six innings during his last four starts, and is still seeking his first win of the season.